Refillery store offers zero-waste products

verde refillery
verde refillery(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new store in Iron Mountain is helping reduce the amount of waste you put into the world.

Verde Refillery offers zero waste, zero plastic products and it features a refill section for a variety of cleaning products. The store says they buy items in bulk which can help the environment by reducing carbon emissions.

Customers can bring their own jar and refill or purchase a jar from the store which will save you 50% on your first refill.

Brittany Doda, Verde Refillery owner, explained how the business is growing.

“As people are finding out, everybody that comes in usually loves it and they usually tell a friend and it’s slowly growing and hopefully we can keep expanding what we offer,” said Doda. “We hope to eventually offer noodles and different kinds of organic foods that you can refill.”

The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

