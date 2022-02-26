Overnight chill to a windy warm-up Saturday

Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight in Upper Michigan as a strong westerly wind brings in drier air to the region. Saturday morning lows -0s to 10s, then warming up to the upper 20s to upper 30s in the afternoon. Conditions turn blustery however, with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph at times. Mostly sunny Saturday until the evening with increasing clouds and a chance of snow showers from a clipper system entering the U.P. from Ontario.

As clipper system exits Upper Michigan Sunday, a northwesterly jet stream brings back the below-seasonal temperature trend in the U.P. through early next week, as well as serving as a storm track for Canadian clipper systems to bring in snow chances during the February to March transition.

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds towards the evening with light snow showers; chance of blowing snow; mild temperatures and breezy with southwest through west winds gusting over 30 mph at times

>Highs: Upper 20s to Upper 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts, persisting in the eastern counties in the evening; patchy blowing snow; blustery northwest winds

>Highs: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers; seasonal temps

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday & Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temps

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temps

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix late

>Highs: 30

