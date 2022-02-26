Advertisement

Marquette Winter Games kick off with opening ceremony

Winter Games 2022
Winter Games 2022(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The kickoff of the Marquette Winter Games began with an opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 25.

The ceremony took place at Marquette Mountain which included an athlete check-in, a parade, and the lighting of the cauldron. The event makes its U.P. debut this year and will continue throughout the weekend. The games will feature five winter sports, some including curling, the luge, and figure skating.

“It’s kind of a fun competition for us to enjoy and I’m looking forward to spending time with my club and skating,” said figure skater Alex Gensch.

The event is hosted by the Meijer State Games of Michigan and sponsored by Northern Michigan University. Medals will also be awarded for first through third place.

You can look at the schedule of events by clicking here.

