Let run notice in Adams Township

Professionals recommend ways to prevent frozen pipes during subzero temperatures
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A let run notice was issued for towns in Adams Township Saturday morning.

Due to extreme cold weather conditions, the towns of Baltic, Trimountain, and Painesdale in Adams Township should let their water run to prevent freezing. Water should only be run from one faucet and no more than the width of a pencil. This is effective immediately and until further notice.

