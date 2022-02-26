Huskies Hockey drops overtime decision to top ranked Minnesota State

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 14 Michigan Tech fell 2-1 in overtime to No. 1 Minnesota State Friday at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. It was the 11th overtime game of the season for the Huskies, their third straight, and the second against the Mavericks this season.

Tech is now 19-10-3 overall and 16-7-2 in the CCHA. MSU improved to 30-5 overall and 22-3 after its 10th straight victory.

“They’re a complete team and that’s the reason they’re the No. 1 team in the country,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We have to try and find it tomorrow night. These are the type of games that make us a better team.”

Tommy Parrottino gave the Huskies the lead 8:27 into the game when he finished off a 2-on-1 from Trenton Bliss for his ninth of the season and 35th of his career. Brian Halonen added the secondary assist on a stretch pass up to Bliss.

The Huskies outshot the Mavericks 10-6 in the first period. Parrottino had a similar chance earlier in the game and Tyrell Buckley had a wraparound chance that was saved.

In the second period, Dryden McKay had a big save on a Brian Halonen one-timer on a delayed penalty.

There were six penalties in the second period and Tech had to kill off 44 seconds of 5-on-3.

MSU tied it up 16:21 into the second when Nathan Smith quickly capitalized on a puck that deflected right to him. The Olympian notched his 15th goal with assists going to Julian Napravnik and Akito Hirose.

The Mavs controlled much of the third period, outshooting the Huskies 12-4 but the teams headed to the extra period.

Nathan Smith created a turnover in the 3-on-3 and found Julian Napravnik for the game-winner 1:18 into overtime.

Both teams were 0-for-4 on the power play.

Shots were 31-22 in favor of the visitors. In a battle of Mike Richter Award Semifinalists, Blake Pietila had 29 saves and Dryden McKay tallied 21 saves.

The two teams will wrap up the regular season at 6:07 p.m. Saturday. It will be Senior Day as Trenton Bliss, Alec Broetzman, Tyrell Buckley, Eric Gotz, Brian Halonen, Michael Karow, Justin Misiak, Tommy Parrottino, Mark Sinclair, and Colin Swoyer will be honored after the game.

