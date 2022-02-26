Advertisement

Hundreds gather for Lake Antoine kite event

Kite event
Kite event(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of people gathered for the first-ever kite event in Iron Mountain.

22 kite flyers from Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota flew their show kites over frozen Lake Antoine. The kites have to be anchored in the lake ice and only are flown about 150 to 200 feet in the air. The event also included a kite-building workshop and a candy drop for kids.

Barbara Kramer, the creator of Kites Over Awesome Lake Antoine, says the event is free thanks to many community sponsors.

“It’s an awesome sight to behold and it feels so good to see everyone coming out and enjoying the day,” said Kramer.

Kite flyers are part of the “Wisconsin Kiters Club” they travel every weekend around the Midwest and fly kites.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meyer, 62, conducted an emergency plane landing on Indian lake Thursday afternoon.
Delta County pilot not hurt after emergency landing on frozen lake in Schoolcraft County
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Escanaba High School sign.
Escanaba HS girls wrestling team makes history
Winter Games 2022
Marquette Winter Games kick off with opening ceremony
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

Latest News

Nice Day in Upper Michigan
Calm and nice conditions across U.P. on Saturday
Snowshoe race in Marquette
Snowshoe race held at Rippling River Resort
Nearly 100 boys and girls show off their teamwork skills they learned over the past year...
Nearly 100 scouts gather in Rapid River for the 74th Red Buck Klondike Derby
At least 18 teams participate in the event in front of over 1,500 people in attendance
Over 1,500 people attend the return of the Trenary Outhouse Classic
The MCECF was created to fill a need in the community
Fund created to help families who experience a violent suicide