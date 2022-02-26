Hundreds gather for Lake Antoine kite event

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of people gathered for the first-ever kite event in Iron Mountain.

22 kite flyers from Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota flew their show kites over frozen Lake Antoine. The kites have to be anchored in the lake ice and only are flown about 150 to 200 feet in the air. The event also included a kite-building workshop and a candy drop for kids.

Barbara Kramer, the creator of Kites Over Awesome Lake Antoine, says the event is free thanks to many community sponsors.

“It’s an awesome sight to behold and it feels so good to see everyone coming out and enjoying the day,” said Kramer.

Kite flyers are part of the “Wisconsin Kiters Club” they travel every weekend around the Midwest and fly kites.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.