Fund created to help families who experience a violent suicide

The Marquette County Emergency Fund was created by Dave Aro through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Marquette County
The funds will be used to help families clean-up after a violent suicide, a process that can cost between $4,000 to $5,000
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Emergency Fund was created to fill a need in the community so that surviving family of violent suicide are able to have the site cleaned up quickly and without charge.

To make a donation to the fund or to learn more, click here.

