Fund created to help families who experience a violent suicide
The Marquette County Emergency Fund was created by Dave Aro through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Marquette County
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Emergency Fund was created to fill a need in the community so that surviving family of violent suicide are able to have the site cleaned up quickly and without charge.
To make a donation to the fund or to learn more, click here.
