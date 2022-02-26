Advertisement

$1 million in COVID tests stolen in California, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests. (SOURCE: KCAL, KCBS, SANTA ANA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Michelle Gile
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Police in California are searching for the person who stole $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests.

They believe it was a manager at the warehouse where the tests were being stored.

Detectives in Santa Ana say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta diverted shipments of valuable COVID tests to his home at the peak of the omicron surge.

“It is our understanding it’s about at least a million dollars worth of COVID tests,” Santa Ana Police Sgt. Maria Lopez said.

He has since disappeared, and the tests are also gone.

“Beginning Dec. 30 up until Feb. 7, he was essentially going into some of their databases at work and routing some of the COVID tests to his home,” Lopez said.

Officials say Peralta got access because he was the COVID clinic warehouse manager in Santa Ana.

The nationally known company ships COVID-19 tests to popup testing sites, clinics and schools.

According to detectives, 100 separate shipments of the highly sought after tests arrived at Peralta’s Santa Ana house from multiple COVID clinic warehouses.

“And if we kind of backtrack Dec. 30 through Feb. 7, that was kind of the time where people were looking for tests, so it seems like it was at a time where it was in high demand, absolutely,” Lopez said.

An employee at the Santa Ana warehouse had no comment.

Police are hoping someone can tip them off to the whereabouts of Peralta and the tests.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meyer, 62, conducted an emergency plane landing on Indian lake Thursday afternoon.
Delta County pilot not hurt after emergency landing on frozen lake in Schoolcraft County
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Escanaba High School sign.
Escanaba HS girls wrestling team makes history
Winter Games 2022
Marquette Winter Games kick off with opening ceremony
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

Latest News

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Russians enter Ukraine’s 2nd-largest city, advance on ports
Ten years ago when Trayvon Martin was fatally shot, Florida was one of the few states with...
‘Stand your ground’ laws proliferate after Trayvon Martin case
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many people are gathering for protests and...
'Stand with Ukraine': Ukrainians, supporters gather at Colo. rally
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks