Youth Police Academy holds mock trial

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette County Circuit Courtroom, 10 students from schools around Marquette County evaluated evidence to find if a defendant was guilty or not during a mock trial.

The students are part of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Youth Police Academy. Deputy Alex Gill says this demonstration prepares cadets for a potential career in law enforcement.

“It gives cadets experience about how a court session would function, how the prosecutor comes in and presents evidence, how the defense comes in and presents evidence on why their client is not guilty,” stated Gill.

In this case, the mock trial involved a fictional suspect named “Stu Dent” who had marijuana in his backpack on school grounds. The cadets played their role as the jury, forming their opinion based on the evidence presented by those playing the roles of lawyers.

“The Michigan State Police came through with their drug canine, had a positive hit on Mr.Dent’s locker and found the suspected marijuana inside the backpack, and was sent for testing here at the crime lab in Marquette which positively identified the evidence as marijuana,” explained Gill.

The cadets found the defendant guilty of possession of marijuana on school grounds and for one student, the experience as a jury member was eye-opening.

“I did this cadet program two years ago and I was actually on trial last time so this time when I was in the jury and I thought it was really cool to see it from a different perspective,” said Bode Bonovetz, Marquette County Sheriff‘s Office Cadet.

The Youth Police Academy is an eight-week program that provides cadets with experience in all fields of law enforcement. If Marquette County students are interested in the yearly youth police academy, they can apply during the start of the next school year by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.