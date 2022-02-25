Upper Michigan Water issues boil water advisory for Village of Hubbell after main break on M-26

VILLAGE OF HUBBELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for the Village of Hubbell after the pressure dropped below 20 psi due to an overnight main-break near the intersection of Highway M-26 & East 10th St in Hubbell Thursday night.

As a precaution, customers in the affected area are advised to drink and cook with tap water only after boiling it for approximately three minutes after service is restored. Tap water can be used for washing, bathing, and other common uses.

During the boil water advisory, the water company performs a series of tests to determine if the water meets regulatory drinking water standards.

According to company officials, boil advisories are issued as a precaution with a customer’s best interests in mind. It’s possible but unlikely, bacteria could enter the water system when the pressure in the line drops below 20 psi.

