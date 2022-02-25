Advertisement

Social Justice For Us displays Power in Unity project at NMU

Nearly 30 Black students and community members participate as the project celebrates Black History Month
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Throughout February, people around the country have been recognizing Black History Month. And one non-profit in Marquette has been celebrating through photography.

Northern Michigan University senior Jay Foy says he has felt welcomed during his time in the U.P. In January, he saw an opportunity to be part of a project that could connect everyone with the Black community.

“It just opens up people to who is here,” said Foy. “Coming together is the size built on communication and connection, and this does both.”

Foy was part of the second annual Power in Unity project. The group Social Justice For Us put it together. It is a non-profit and school organization focused on uplifting marginalized voices in Marquette County.

Founder Freddy Sims says their experience being Black in the U.P. has been very broad.

“I’ve never really seen anyone that looks like me in social media, on billboards, or even sometimes on TV commercials,” he explained. “I just thought it was about time that we not only broadcasted them but also uplifted them in a way that’s never been done before.”

Nearly 30 Black students and community members were asked what word resonated with them and why. Then, their portraits were hung at the Students Art Gallery. Sims says one of the goals is to eliminate the barrier of being an outsider.

“I want to be able to help immerse new talents and new folks to come up and have that voice so they don’t feel as coy and left out,” they stated.

Answers to the question included “tenacious”, “foundation”, “courageous”, and “wonder.” For Foy, he used “uplifting.”

“I’m always with the youth, and the youth is our future,” he said. “Just to bring in good morals, that’s what I mean when I say ‘uplifting.’ I’m helping someone else be better.”

The portraits will remain up through Monday, as students and other visitors see how those in the Black community are human, too.

