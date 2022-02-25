Negaunee Middle School Environmental Adventures students learning through service

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Negaunee Middle School class is trading pens and paper for snow boots and shovels.

The environmental adventures class headed out to Clark Street this morning to shovel snow off of fire hydrants.

Students used their GPS devices to navigate and locate the hidden hydrants.

Teacher Kristal Squiers says the class curriculum is turning her students into well-rounded yoopers.

“It’s a lot of problem-solving, and it puts kids in a scenario where they would find themselves living in the UP. So, wilderness first aid and primitive shelter building and if you’re in a situation where you’re lost, what do we do? It’s a class that’s applicable to their daily lives.”

Neighbors have praised the class for its community service on this project. Squiers says they’ll continue to clear hydrants in the area over the coming week.

