Advertisement

Negaunee Middle School Environmental Adventures students learning through service

The class clearing snow off fire hydrants following winter storm
A Negaunee Middle School class clears snow off fire hydrants.
A Negaunee Middle School class clears snow off fire hydrants.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Negaunee Middle School class is trading pens and paper for snow boots and shovels.

The environmental adventures class headed out to Clark Street this morning to shovel snow off of fire hydrants.

Students used their GPS devices to navigate and locate the hidden hydrants.

Teacher Kristal Squiers says the class curriculum is turning her students into well-rounded yoopers.

“It’s a lot of problem-solving, and it puts kids in a scenario where they would find themselves living in the UP. So, wilderness first aid and primitive shelter building and if you’re in a situation where you’re lost, what do we do? It’s a class that’s applicable to their daily lives.”

Neighbors have praised the class for its community service on this project. Squiers says they’ll continue to clear hydrants in the area over the coming week.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Menominee County Sheriff seeking armed robbery suspect
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
School bus and police lights graphic.
Passengers injured in school bus-related crash
Police lights
Wisconsin man suspected of stealing Crystal Falls vehicle, detained after chase
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

The Ryan Report - February 13, 2022 - Part 3
The Ryan Report - February 13, 2022 - Part 3
Winter Carnival Ice Building
100 years of history for the MTU Winter Carnival
Santa Claus greets children two nights before Christmas in Downtown Ishpeming.
Ishpeming Santa House opens doors to kids two nights before Christmas
Larry Marta delivers a meal for Community Action Alger-Marquette Meals on Wheels.
‘It’s more than just a visit:’ Community Action Alger-Marquette seeks more Meals on Wheels drivers