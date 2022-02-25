Multimillion-dollar renovations coming to a finish at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new Rehabilitation Center at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is now part of the main facility and open to patients.

“We won’t have to be driving back and forth to the hospital to our old facility to go see the patients in the hospital,” said Jacquie Hoeve, a physical therapist at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

It features more room, new equipment and an aquatic therapy pool, which should be ready mid-March.

“It’s really set up to allow people to move within a water depth that they’re comfortable and have that therapy be therapeutic for them,” said Ryan Pairolero, Rehab Services Manager at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital PT.

The whole Rehab Center is filled with natural light.

“It definitely affects your mood. It makes it much easier to stay on the machines longer, you have the bright light, you have the good views,” said Lori Latterman, a rehab patient.

Starting next week, new private Infusion Bays will be open for infusions such as chemotherapy.

“Have a lot of patients from Green Bay Oncology and so we provide infusions as a service for those patients,” said Kim Shiner, Mayor of Manistique and Director of Compliance and Quality at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

Specialty Clinics are nearly finished but doctors are already moved in and are utilizing patient rooms. By April, the Administration Building, and Rural Health Clinic will be completed as well.

“We’re really excited to see this expansion actually start coming to fruition. We feel like it’s really going to help broaden our community and bring people here,” said Shiner.

The 30,900 square foot addition cost $12.6 million. To learn more about the project, click here.

