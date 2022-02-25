Advertisement

Marquette Office of Arts and Culture looking for ‘Signs of Spring’ submissions

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture is looking for some new artwork. They’re now accepting 2-D framed artwork for their upcoming ‘Signs of Spring’ exhibit.

The non-juried exhibit will be part of a larger event called Salamander Days. Salamander Days is a number of events designed to celebrate and spread awareness of the blue spotted salamander native to Presque Isle Park.

“I think springtime is special here in the Upper Peninsula because it is different from, for example, downstate or further south, the snow is still here, the salamanders make their migration even when there’s snow on the ground so it’s these types of things that give us a chance to get creative and have fun and celebrate spring,” said Office of Arts and Culture Manager Tiina Morin.

The artwork needs to be dropped off at Marquette City Hall March 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The signs of spring exhibit will run April 1 through June 10.

