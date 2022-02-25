Advertisement

Killing at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, authorities say

KSP identifies suspect in violent home invasion; considered armed and dangerous
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police think a Richmond, Kentucky, mansion with a built-in bunker could be the motive behind the home invasion killing that killed a former assistant commonwealth attorney.

Around 4 a.m. Feb. 22, Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, forced his way into the home of former Kentucky Representative C. Wesley Morgan, according to state police.

Gilday used a rifle to kill 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed, KSP explained Thursday. Jordan is the daughter of the ex-state representative.

The home where it occurred is a $6.5 million mansion that is equipped with a doomsday bunker, Garretts Real Estate Group’s website shows.

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home invasion that killed Jordan Morgan.(Kentucky State Police)

State police confirmed to WXIX on Friday that Gilday may have targeted the Richmond home because of the bunker.

The 2,000-square-foot shelter, which was built 26 feet underground, can “withstand a Seismic 12 earthquake” and has two escape tunnels, the website shows.

The bunker is valued at $3 million, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

State police issued an active arrest warrant for Gilday on Thursday. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to state police.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He served in the Army beginning in August 2018 and was never deployed, according to a U.S. Army spokesperson.

He held the rank of private when he was dishonorably discharged in October 2019, a source confirms.

Call KSP at 859-623-2404 if you have information.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Passengers injured in school bus-related crash
Mark Meyer, 62, conducted an emergency plane landing on Indian lake Thursday afternoon.
Delta County pilot not hurt after emergency landing on frozen lake in Schoolcraft County
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
Federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after being announced as President Joe...
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson, first Black woman, to Supreme Court
Graphic
Menominee County Sheriff seeking armed robbery suspect

Latest News

The United States, Canada and European allies announced they were adding direct measures...
Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows
Professionals recommend ways to prevent frozen pipes during subzero temperatures
Let run notice in Adams Township
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russians push toward Ukraine’s capital; residents take cover
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in...
State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks
Russian armored convoys are seen moving toward Karkiv, Ukraine. (CNN)
Russian troops move around border with Ukraine