Finlandia University nears closer to new president

President Philip Johnson will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year
The Finnish American Heritage Center.
The Finnish American Heritage Center.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the past several weeks the Presidential Search Committee has worked closely with the national executive search firm, Academic Search.

Together – the pair have reached significant milestones in the search for Finlandia’s next president.

The Presidential Search Committee is compromised of several members of the Finlandia Board of Trustees, faculty, staff and alumni.

These members will independently review and rank all applications before their scheduled mid-March meeting.

By the end of April, the committee’s goal is to select three finalists to interview on campus with the Board of Trustees. Additionally – there will be faculty, staff, alumni involved in this review process.

The committee’s intent is to make recommendations to the Finlandia Board of Trustees by early May.

To keep tabs on the search for Finlandia’s new president, click here.

