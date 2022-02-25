Escanaba HS girls wrestling team makes history

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Three girls are making history at Escanaba High School.

The entire high school girls wrestling team qualified for the state competition in Detroit. Aubree Croasdell, Linnea Britton and Vanessa Reimer are the only members of the girl’s wrestling team which was founded just a few years ago.

The school’s athletic director says it’s an empowering moment for the team and the girls hope to inspire more females to join.

“Keep trying, even if you don’t get to wrestle that much. You can still go on and just work on things throughout the year,” said Britton.

The team members hope to act as role models for other girls who may want to compete.

“Be able to show younger girls that if you really try, you can make it this far and never to give up,” said Reimer.

The girls are thankful for all their coaches who helped get them this far.

They will compete at Ford Field in Detroit on March fourth and fifth.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.