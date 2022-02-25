Dickinson County school hosts 8th annual STEM night

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Students in Dickinson County are learning outside the classroom with community businesses.

Kingsford’s Woodland Elementary hosted its 8th annual science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) night.

Students got to explore different stations focusing on one of the highlighted fields. TV6′s Clint Mcleod presented about wireless microphones, and children got to see their faces projected on a television.

The school says this gives young students valuable exposure to new opportunities.

“It’s an opportunity for them for students to learn about STEM-related fields in our area. They see businesses that they often just drive by in town, but they get to see them here in person and they get to see the jobs and opportunities that our community can offer them as they get older,” said Justin Cowen, Breitung Township School’s Director of Learning Technology.

Cowen says the reception from students and parents was positive, and he looks forward to continuing to host more STEM nights in the future.

