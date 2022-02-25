Advertisement

Calm but breezy weekend ahead

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conditions to start out the weekend will be mostly calm with temps in the teens throughout the day. Saturday is looking to be even warmer with temperatures in some places reaching into the 30s. Though as we approach Saturday wind gust will pick up through most of Saturday, some places by the afternoon and evening hours could experience 35-40+ mile per hour wind gusts. Despite the blustery conditions Saturday will be warmer and the best day for any travel plans across the U.P.

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Friday: Cloudy and flurries in the morning; cool

>Highs: Low 20s to Low 30s

Saturday: Mild temps with blustery winds

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Sunday: Mile lake effect snow in the morning hours in the east; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Seasonal temps; mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Snow showers possible; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow showers; seasonal temps

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy; seasonal

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Menominee County Sheriff seeking armed robbery suspect
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
School bus and police lights graphic.
Passengers injured in school bus-related crash
Police lights
Wisconsin man suspected of stealing Crystal Falls vehicle, detained after chase
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

Subzero a.m. temps Friday for mainly western interior U.P. locations, plus light snow shower...
Friday flurries, below-seasonal temps before milder Saturday
isolated snow
A brief warm up within a cold stretch
Thursday a.m. temps 0s to -10s under scattered clouds before next round of snow in the afternoon.
Snow tapering off, but subzero chills settling in through Thursday morning
snow ends
Storm ends yet impacts linger