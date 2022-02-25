Calm but breezy weekend ahead

Conditions to start out the weekend will be mostly calm with temps in the teens throughout the day. Saturday is looking to be even warmer with temperatures in some places reaching into the 30s. Though as we approach Saturday wind gust will pick up through most of Saturday, some places by the afternoon and evening hours could experience 35-40+ mile per hour wind gusts. Despite the blustery conditions Saturday will be warmer and the best day for any travel plans across the U.P.

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Friday: Cloudy and flurries in the morning; cool

>Highs: Low 20s to Low 30s

Saturday: Mild temps with blustery winds

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Sunday: Mile lake effect snow in the morning hours in the east; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Seasonal temps; mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Snow showers possible; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow showers; seasonal temps

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy; seasonal

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.