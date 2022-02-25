Calm but breezy weekend ahead
Conditions to start out the weekend will be mostly calm with temps in the teens throughout the day. Saturday is looking to be even warmer with temperatures in some places reaching into the 30s. Though as we approach Saturday wind gust will pick up through most of Saturday, some places by the afternoon and evening hours could experience 35-40+ mile per hour wind gusts. Despite the blustery conditions Saturday will be warmer and the best day for any travel plans across the U.P.
>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s
Friday: Cloudy and flurries in the morning; cool
>Highs: Low 20s to Low 30s
Saturday: Mild temps with blustery winds
>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s
Sunday: Mile lake effect snow in the morning hours in the east; mostly cloudy
>Highs: 20s
Monday: Seasonal temps; mostly cloudy conditions
>Highs: 20s
Tuesday: Snow showers possible; mostly cloudy
>Highs: 20s
Wednesday: Light to moderate snow showers; seasonal temps
>Highs: 20s
Thursday: Partly cloudy; seasonal
