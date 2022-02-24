Wisconsin man suspected of stealing Crystal Falls vehicle, detained after chase

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Troopers from the Iron Mountain Post were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at approximately 6:00 p.m.

The vehicle was reported as stolen from the Trojan Gas station in Crystal Falls Michigan. The pursuit, which began in Iron County, lead into Dickinson County and ultimately ended on M-69 East Hwy in Menominee County Michigan.

The driver, a 22-year-old Green Bay Wisconsin resident, was taken into custody after losing control of the vehicle. The suspect was then lodged at the Iron County Jail.

No injuries occurred in this incident. Michigan State Police Troopers were assisted by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, Menominee County Sheriff’s Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Hannahville Tribal Police Department, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

