Snow tapering off, but subzero chills settling in through Thursday morning.

Mainly light lake effect snow over the north wind belts Wednesday night, then diminishing early Thursday morning as high pressure mixes in dry air aloft. Temperatures expected to cool rapidly overnight for areas under less cloud cover. For interior west locations, temps can drop to the -10s. A brief break from snow early Thursday under partly to mostly sunny skies, until a Central Plains system sends a round of snow, from south to north in the U.P. in the afternoon.

It’s a gradual rise to milder temperatures Friday through Saturday. But a northwesterly jet stream brings back the below-seasonal temperature trend in the U.P. Sunday through early next week, as well as serving as a storm track for Canadian clipper systems to bring in snow chances.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny early, and then increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers over the northwest wind belts, then diminishing in the afternoon; cool

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with evening snow showers; mild temperatures and breezy

>Highs: Mid 20s to Mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy with evening snow showers; seasonal temps

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. lake effect snow showers; mild

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; breezy

>Highs: 30

