Passengers injured in school bus-related crash

No serious injuries are reported at this time
School bus and police lights graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Four people were transported to Aspirus Ironwood after a truck and bus collided Thursday.

The crash occurred on US-2 east of Ironwood around 2:30 p.m.

Three were injured from the bus and the fourth injury was the driver of the truck. When officers arrived there was a large amount of debris including beer/soda cans and bottles.

Both drivers submitted to field sobriety tasks and a preliminary breath test. Neither were found to be consuming alcohol. The driver of the pickup says the cans and bottles were returnables.

The Ironwood Public Safety Department, the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and Beacon Ambulance were dispatched to the accident.

The other passengers on the bus were released to their parents.

The Ironwood Department of Public Safety says the accident remains under investigation.

