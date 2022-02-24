Advertisement

Michigan State Police app keeps public connected

People of all ages may benefit from downloading the free “Michigan State Police” app
Download this app to stay informed on road conditions, crime and sex offender registries.
Download this app to stay informed on road conditions, crime and sex offender registries.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The “Michigan State Police” (MSP) app can keep UP residents informed and connected with law enforcement.

Once you download the app, you can select which MSP posts you’d like to see notifications from.

You can download it on iPhone and Android phones.

The app allows officers to add information about crashes, road conditions and crimes in real-time.

Users can easily find and contact their nearest post.

Additionally, commuters between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsula can check out road conditions before leaving. This is because all posts in Michigan are on the MSP app.

“You can submit tips, you can look at most wanted [and] you can look at the sex offender registry through there,” said Negaunee MSP Public Information Officer Mark Giannunzio.

Giannunzio says it’s perfect for everyone – especially college students and parents.

“There’s all kinds of different information and we’re constantly updating the app so it’s more user friendly,” said Giannunzio.

The MSP post in Negaunee also operates a Twitter page for users to follow.

Which, Giannunzio says is another great way to connect.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Passengers injured in school bus-related crash
Mark Meyer, 62, conducted an emergency plane landing on Indian lake Thursday afternoon.
Delta County pilot not hurt after emergency landing on frozen lake in Schoolcraft County
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
Federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after being announced as President Joe...
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson, first Black woman, to Supreme Court
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

Winter Games 2022
Marquette Winter Games kick off with opening ceremony
TV6's Andrew Lacombe and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Friday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (02/25/2022)
The students are part of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Youth Police Academy.
Youth Police Academy holds mock trial
Many know it as seasonal depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.)
Health Professionals share how long winters can impact your mental health
Construction is scheduled to be completely finished by April.
Multimillion-dollar renovations coming to a finish at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital