Michigan State Police app keeps public connected

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The “Michigan State Police” (MSP) app can keep UP residents informed and connected with law enforcement.

Once you download the app, you can select which MSP posts you’d like to see notifications from.

You can download it on iPhone and Android phones.

The app allows officers to add information about crashes, road conditions and crimes in real-time.

Users can easily find and contact their nearest post.

Additionally, commuters between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsula can check out road conditions before leaving. This is because all posts in Michigan are on the MSP app.

“You can submit tips, you can look at most wanted [and] you can look at the sex offender registry through there,” said Negaunee MSP Public Information Officer Mark Giannunzio.

Giannunzio says it’s perfect for everyone – especially college students and parents.

“There’s all kinds of different information and we’re constantly updating the app so it’s more user friendly,” said Giannunzio.

The MSP post in Negaunee also operates a Twitter page for users to follow.

Which, Giannunzio says is another great way to connect.

