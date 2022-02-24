Advertisement

Menominee County Sheriff seeking armed robbery suspect

The suspect is dressed in all black and wearing pink women’s sunglasses.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee County Sheriff is searching for an alleged armed robber in the Spalding Township area.

On Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. CST, an unidentified man entered the Family Dollar Store in Spalding Township and demanded money and cigarettes, according to the Menominee County Sheriff.

The Sheriff’s office said the suspect was dressed in all black and wearing pink women’s sunglasses. He was carrying a black drawstring backpack and wore gloves. While investigators said the suspect was armed, they did not specify what kind of weapon he was carrying.

Sheriff Mike Holmes said he escaped with money from the cash register and thirty cartons of cigarettes, the majority of which were Marlboro Red 100s, Newport Reds, and Newport Menthol.

The suspect arrived at the store and left on foot. The Sheriff’s office said they believe the suspect may be a detoxing drug addict.

For any information about the robbery, call the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office directly at 906-863-4441. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Marinette/Menominee Crim Stoppers Hotline by calling 1 (800) 863-4441 or online at mmcrimestoppers.com.

