Marquette YMCA holds t-shirt design contest for 2022 ‘Marquette County YMCA Run/Walk’

It is open for children ages six through 12; the winning design will be used on the event’s official t-shirt.
Rule sheet for the 2022 'Marquette County YMCA Run/Walk' t-shirt design contest for children...
Rule sheet for the 2022 'Marquette County YMCA Run/Walk' t-shirt design contest for children ages six through 12.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette YMCA is holding a contest to see who can come up with the best t-shirt design for its upcoming walk and run.

Families with children ages six through 12 can now stop by to pick up an 11 by 17-inch paper to do so.

The challenge is to draw the best design with one color that uses the words ‘I Love My YMCA.’ The winner will receive a Yoophoria gift card and their sketch will be put on the race’s official t-shirt.

Marquette County YMCA Walk/Run Director Grace Brindle says giving kids this opportunity is part of the Y’s mission. “If there’s anything that I think the ‘Y Run’ specifically represents it’s just that everybody of every age and every ability has the opportunity to get together and make a difference,” Brindle said.

The submission deadline is Friday, March 4. Voting for the winner will take place March 10 - 14.

Parents can drop off their children’s designs at the Marquette or Negaunee YMCA.

Registration for the Run/Walk is also open now. The event features a 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run, and 1 Mile Fun Run.

It takes place on April 24.

