Marquette DDA looking to extend Third Street TIF

third street
third street(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority held a public meeting about extending its financing district to Third Street.

Tax increment financing or TIF works like this, a base year is set, then the DDA would capture tax revenue on increases to the property tax on Third Street businesses in the following years. Members of the DDA board say this isn’t increasing tax, but a way to make sure services continue on Third Street.

“It’s a continuation of what we’ve been doing since Third Street became part of our DDA district 10 years ago as well as to implement some public improvements and some strategic initiatives that we would love to pursue,” explained Marquette Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Rebecca Finco.

The TIF district on Third could also allow the DDA to finance streetscaping projects, expand public parking and add public restrooms.

