Marquette County Health Department Board hears from U.P. Legislators regarding gun safety law

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday night the Marquette County Health Department Board heard from U.P. legislators regarding gun violence, suicide and safe firearm storage.

State Representative Sara Cambensy and Senator Ed McBroom joined the board via zoom to discuss proposed legislation currently in committee. The aim of the legislation is to address school shootings in the wake of the downstate Oxford High School shooting. For the Marquette County Health Department, gun violence is an issue they’re very concerned about.

“Gun safety is a public health issue in that there’s suicides and there’s shootings in schools and just general violence so it is something that the health department is concerned about as a public health issue and so too are the legislators,” said Robert Kulisheck, Chair of the Health Department Board.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey has said he’ll hold a public hearing on the proposed legislation soon. State democrats say the ‘red flag’ firearm confiscation bill could also help reduce suicides in Michigan.

