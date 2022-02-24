Advertisement

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly to receive proceeds from 2022 Canal Run

It may be time to start training for Canal Run 2022...
FILE PHOTO. (WLUC)
FILE PHOTO. (WLUC)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The 47th Annual Canal Run is happening Saturday, July 16, 2022.

This year – all proceeds of the event will go to Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) in Hancock.

LBFE is a local non-profit and volunteer-based organization that relieves isolation and loneliness among the elderly.

“Little Brothers has been a well-respected and vital part of our community for decades,” said Canal Run Race Director Angela Luskin. “We’re really excited to raise money for the incredible work they do for [the] elderly in our community.”

The match is perfect timing for LBFE as the organization celebrates its 40th year this year.

“We have so many things planned throughout this year to celebrate our history, and this event is a perfect addition to that,” said Little Brothers Executive Director Cathy Kass-Aten. “Having the Canal Run choose to partner with us is exciting and humbling.”

Canal Run has generated $15,000 in donations for Copper Country non-profits in the past. In 2021, Omega House received $5,000 from Canal Run.

Registration for Canal Run 2022 is open now.

You can learn more about Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
UPDATE: Driver named in Mackinac County fatal snowmobile crash
snow
Another round of heavy snow today
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
UPSET arrests two individuals from L’Anse for allegedly distributing meth
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
UPDATE: Bond violation for suspect in Rock puppy mill case

Latest News

A front end loader moves snow off a driveway in the aftermath of a recent winter storm,...
City of Marquette struggles to keep up with plowing after snowstorm, explains process
Crowds of people embraced the fresh powder Wednesday at Marquette Mountain by skiing and...
Many enjoying the snow after the recent storm
TV6's Andrew Lacombe and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Wednesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (02/23/2022)
Racks of coats hanging in at Grace United Methodist Church
Dickinson County church hosts coat closet for kids in need