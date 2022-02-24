Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly to receive proceeds from 2022 Canal Run

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The 47th Annual Canal Run is happening Saturday, July 16, 2022.

This year – all proceeds of the event will go to Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) in Hancock.

LBFE is a local non-profit and volunteer-based organization that relieves isolation and loneliness among the elderly.

“Little Brothers has been a well-respected and vital part of our community for decades,” said Canal Run Race Director Angela Luskin. “We’re really excited to raise money for the incredible work they do for [the] elderly in our community.”

The match is perfect timing for LBFE as the organization celebrates its 40th year this year.

“We have so many things planned throughout this year to celebrate our history, and this event is a perfect addition to that,” said Little Brothers Executive Director Cathy Kass-Aten. “Having the Canal Run choose to partner with us is exciting and humbling.”

Canal Run has generated $15,000 in donations for Copper Country non-profits in the past. In 2021, Omega House received $5,000 from Canal Run.

Registration for Canal Run 2022 is open now.

You can learn more about Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.