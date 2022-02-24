Advertisement

First ever Kites Over Awesome Lake Antoine Saturday in Iron Mountain

The event is free thanks to many community sponsors.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC)- A kite flying event is coming to Iron Mountain. Barb Kramer, the creator of Kites Over Awesome Lake Antoine, says this will be the first event of its kind, over an inland lake in the U.P.

K.O.A.L.A is hosted by the Lake Antoine Park Partners.

On Saturday, February 26, the event begins with a free kite build for kids from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. central time. Opening ceremonies begin at 11:00 a.m., which will feature dual and quad-line kite flying teams from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois.

The event is free thanks to many community sponsors including, Bacco Construction, First Bank, G. Brooks Electric, Days in of Iron Mountain, The Pasty Oven, Boss Snowplow, Stenberg Bros., Vision Source, Coldwell Banker Real Estate-Carrie Toretta-Partello, Imagination Factory Children’s Museum, ad Strong Tower Church.

