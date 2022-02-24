Advertisement

Elmer’s County Market preparing for Fat Tuesday

The bakery makes all paczki from scratch.
Elmer's bakery preparing for Fat Tuesday.
Elmer's bakery preparing for Fat Tuesday.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bakeries are preparing their paczkis for Fat Tuesday.

In Delta County, Elmer’s County Market makes more than 5,000 paczkis every year - from scratch. It’s a recipe the bakery manager has been using for several years.

The bakery started ordering supplies last November and begins making the paczki shells a week and a half in advance. Elmer’s makes 800 to 1,000 shells every day.

“I want to thank my crew for the job they do for us. The store for allowing us to tip it upside down for a day. We take over a few areas. And thank our customers. Without our customers, it doesn’t happen,” said Art Ziebell, bakery manager at Elmer’s County Market. You can order your paczkis in advance at the bakery or by calling the store at (906) 789-0151.

Paczkis are also available on Tuesday throughout the store. You might see some leftovers on Wednesday, but they’ll be gone by Thursday and won’t be back until next year.

