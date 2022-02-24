City of Marquette struggles to keep up with plowing after snowstorm, explains process

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Plow drivers are busy clearing snow in most Upper Michigan counties.

For the City of Marquette, it has been difficult to keep up with the latest winter storm.

The city is working tirelessly to plow roads and parking lots as snow dwindles. City of Marquette Public Works Director Scott Cambensy says it has been tough dealing with the 12 to 18 inches that have fallen in the city since Monday.

“It has been difficult keeping up,” Cambensy said. “We have eight plow routes throughout the City of Marquette and it takes anywhere from eight to ten hours to get through a route and that’s once the snow has stopped falling.”

Cambensy says Public Works is handling day and night shifts until all are cleared. “If it’s enough snow that we need to be out plowing or if there’s a need for ice control then we’ll have people out during those shifts,” Cambensy said.

For the last month, plow drivers have been clearing snowbanks over three feet tall at night to improve driver and pedestrian safety. “We’ve made our way through the business district including 3rd Street once, and then we kind of move to school zones just because there’s a lot of drop-offs of kids and stuff going on,” Cambensy said.

The city says it still has to clear snowbanks from many residential areas. “Once we’re there we try to focus on some of the narrower streets, so if it’s a wider street that’s still passable that will be kind of a lower priority,” Cambensy said.

If you’re removing snow on your own, remember to watch for traffic at the end of your driveway.

According to Dan Perkins Construction President Dan Perkins, you should almost never shovel snow off your roof. “Modern snow load codes require that we have 90 pounds per-square-foot dead loads on our construction and it can handle almost anything,” Perkins said.

However, Perkins adds you may want to consider shoveling off a very old roof with wearing truss rods after you’re done with what’s on the ground.

Cambensy says Marquette City plans to start removing tall snowbanks over three feet tall from the sides of its roads during the daytime in the next three weeks. He adds it’s important not to play on these banks like a snow fort to avoid getting seriously injured when this happens.

While you’re shoveling, remember to clear snow from your gas meters, nearby fire hydrants, cable TV boxes, propane tanks, and make paths to and around your mailbox and porches for delivery workers.

