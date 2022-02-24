Chippewa Co. deputies assist in catching suspected sexual predator from Virginia

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In June of 2021 Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a sexual assault case that occurred in the Detour area.

In early February 2022, the Sheriff’s Office was advised that the suspect, Joseph Connors Schroepfer, 37, from Christiansburg, Va. was found by the U.S. Marshalls and arrested in Minnesota.

During the initial investigation in 2021, it was found that a group of families came to Chippewa County from Virginia for vacation. During this vacation, Schroepfer allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, who was also part of the vacationing group.

It was reported that the suspect sexually assaulted her multiple times over a multiple-day period, physically restraining her during the attacks.

Once the victim reported the incident to family members, the suspect immediately left the area. It was suspected that he headed back to Virginia.

Detectives from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office then started a follow-up investigation.

During the course of the investigation, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a search warrant to collect the suspect’s DNA. Arrangements were made with the local authorities in Virginia to collect the suspect’s DNA.

Once the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received the DNA results from the Michigan State Police crime lab, a 6 count felony warrant was issued.

After the felony warrant was issued, Chippewa County detectives contacted the authorities in Virginia and requested their assistance in apprehending the suspect. When attempting to locate the suspect, it was found he no longer was living in Virginia. His location was now unknown.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office then contacted the U.S. Marshalls to see if their Fugitive Taskforce would assist in locating the suspect.

Schroepfer faces the following charges:

1- Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) 1st Degree

2- CSC 1st Degree

3- CSC 1st Degree

4- Kidnapping (held/restrained by force)

5- Accosting Child for Immoral Purposes

6- CSC 4th Degree

The suspect has since been transported back to Chippewa County. He was arraigned in the 91st District Court on Thursday, Feb. 24. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond with tether on all charges.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said, “This investigation was a true team effort. The authorities in VA were a tremendous help along with the U.S. Marshalls. The work of the MSP Crime Lab was extremely helpful. Our very own Deputy Sheriffs and Detectives worked this case with the intensity you would expect to help this young victim.”

