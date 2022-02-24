A brief warm up within a cold stretch

Isolated lake effect flurries and snow showers will be likely near Lake Superior today. Otherwise, we’ll have sunshine early on with clouds moving in later in the day. Our next front will bring light snow Saturday night into Sunday and relatively warmer air ahead of it.

Today: Morning sunshine, isolated snow showers, and becoming cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper teens, low 20s south

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 20s, low 30s

Sunday: Lingering lake effect snow and temperatures falling

>Highs: Around 20°

Monday: Cloudy with afternoon snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Cloudy with lake effect snow

>Highs: Low 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Around 20°

