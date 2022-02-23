West End Health Foundation opens spring capital grant cycle

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Non-profits in Marquette County can now apply for financial assistance.

The West End Health Foundation announced the opening of its spring capital grant cycle. They will award up to $30,000 in grant funding to non-profit organizations that provide programs and services to residents. Organizations are only eligible if they operate on the county’s west side, which is from Negaunee Township to the Baraga County line.

“They’re not going to be out getting money from fees or from services they provide. The idea is that they help folks most in need in the community and we’re there to assist them in their endeavors,” said Doug Russell, West End Health foundation manager.

Grants could range from $1,000 to $10,000 and applications are due by April 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.