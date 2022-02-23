The UPside - February 21, 2022

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is a founding member of the Esky Pops Choir, Jamie Peterson, who also organized a Christmas caroling group for the Escanaba area.

During the first year, the traveling caroling group had around 12 singers and this year there were about 23. The group tries to visit people who may have fewer connections in the area like elderly people who may live alone. This past holiday season, the carolers sang at 25 different homes.

