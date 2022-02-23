Advertisement

The UPside - February 21, 2022

This week’s UPsider is Jamie Peterson for organizing an Escanaba Christmas caroling group.
Jamie Peterson is this week's UPsider.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is a founding member of the Esky Pops Choir, Jamie Peterson, who also organized a Christmas caroling group for the Escanaba area.

During the first year, the traveling caroling group had around 12 singers and this year there were about 23. The group tries to visit people who may have fewer connections in the area like elderly people who may live alone. This past holiday season, the carolers sang at 25 different homes.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

