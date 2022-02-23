UPDATE: Bond violation for 134 dogs seized at Rock puppy mill

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Rebecca Johnson of Rock, Mich. was found guilty of violating her bond by bringing a dog to the Negaunee Vet Clinic with the intent to breed it.

In August 2020, 69 puppies, 66 adult dogs and 18 horses were seized from a residence in Rock. Johnson is suspected of running the operation based on an investigation conducted by Tpr. Lisa Kanyuh of the Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post.

Johnson was arraigned before the 94th District Court in Delta County for animal cruelty in August 2020. The case has been bound over to the 11th Circuit Court in Delta County for a jury trial in May 2022. Johnson was placed on bond pending her court appearance.

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 a bond violation hearing was held at the Delta County 11th Circuit Court to which the court found Johnson guilty. She was sentenced to one month in the Delta County Jail. Upon Johnson’s release from jail, her bond condition will be that she may not tend, care, possess, or reside with any individuals who have pets or animals and will be subject to search at any time by law enforcement until the scheduled circuit court jury trial.

See the original story here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.