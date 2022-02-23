Advertisement

Trenary Outhouse Classic to return this Saturday

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TRENARY, Mich. (WLUC) - A classic U.P. event is coming up this Saturday in Trenary. After last years cancellation because of the pandemic, the Trenary Outhouse Classic is set to return.

Homemade outhouses are placed on skis and pushed by two runners 500 feet down Trenary’s main drag. Each year the theme of the race varies. The race has put Trenary on the map where thousands gather to watch this unique event. Race officials say the day is filled with fun.

“It’s a big day with a lot of shenanigans and all the different types of outhouses they come up with and design, it’s a lot of fun to watch the races to see what the racers end up doing, it’s a really great time,” said Mimi Cady, Trenary Outhouse Classic Committee President.

Registration for the Trenary Outhouse Classic starts at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday. All racers must be registered by 1:00 p.m. and the races begin at 2:00.

