SVSU Women get revenge at home against Huskies

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. (WLUC) - Sara Dax and Alex Rondorf tallied 18 points apiece, but Michigan Tech women’s basketball came up short 79-70 at Saginaw Valley State Tuesday night at James E. O’Neill Jr. Arena. The Cardinals never trailed and used a fast start to even the season series 1-1. Following a pair of home wins last week, the Huskies fell to 15-10 overall (10-7 GLIAC). Saginaw Valley State improved to 15-9 (10-7 GLIAC) with two regular-season conference games to play.

The Cardinals started with an 8-0 run and outscored the Huskies 22-13 in the first quarter. Tech cut the deficit back to five before Tyler Scheid rattled in a triple just before halftime to give the Cardinals a boost 38-27. Michigan Tech bounced back in the third quarter, assembling a 9-0 run to get back to a two-possession game with 3:49 left. Tori DePerry helped SVSU shut the door when she pulled up to the right elbow and sunk baskets on three straight trips down the floor.

Again, the Huskies fought back to a six-point affair late in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals made timely baskets to seal the win. DePerry led all players with 20 points (7-12) and six rebounds. Maddie Barrie was also effective with 19 points (7-11), and Maddie Maloney finished with 16 (7-9). SVSU totaled 48 points in the paint with 15 assists and 11 turnovers. The Cardinals shot an impressive 56.1-percent (32-57).

Dax made all seven shots from the field, including three from beyond the arc to tally 18 points and four rebounds. Rondorf made it to 18 on 7-for-15 shooting and 4-4 free throws. Ellie Mackay also edged into double figures with 10 points. MTU shot 58.8-percent in the third quarter and finished the night 28-for-59 (47.5-percent). Each team downed just four 3-pointers. The Huskies committed seven turnovers and picked up 11 assists, including four from Daisy Ansel.

“We battled back in the second half and I was proud of that,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “We just didn’t have the defensive urgency we needed from the start and weren’t able to execute like we need down the stretch. Alex and Sara really stepped up for us again offensively and were very efficient.”

The Huskies continue at Ferris State Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before closing with a trip to Lake Superior State on Saturday.

