Storm ends yet impacts linger

Lake effect snow lingers in the wake of the latest round of heavy snow. The snow ends by late morning and clouds will slowly decrease during the afternoon. Regardless, travel conditions aren’t the best as roads are slippery with blowing snow and some are still covered. It’s another morning where giving yourself an extra half hour will be beneficial! The pattern looks more tranquil to end the week yet cold. A warmer trend comes for the weekend. Plus, a front could bring light snow showers Saturday night into Sunday.

Today: Snow diminishes with mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid to upper teens central, low to mid-teens elsewhere

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper teens, low 20s east and south

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 20s, low 30s east

Sunday: Light snow early in the morning

>Highs: Mid-Upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy with seasonal temps

>highs: Mainly 20s

Tuesday: Overcast and warmer

>Highs: Around 30°

