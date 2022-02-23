Start the Cycle now accepting applications for riders and mentors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A program that helps at-risk youth get into the sport of mountain biking is now accepting applicants. Start the Cycle welcomes new bikers, ages 12-17, to the organization each year. They’re also looking for new mentors.

The group meets every Thursday during summer months, practicing biking techniques with one-on-one mentors. The goal for each participant in the program is to finish the Ore to Shore bike race in August.

“Start the Cycle is a very special program and over the years I think we’ve really grown into ourselves and it presents a wonderful opportunity for either participation for a youth or as a mentor, it really can be a rewarding experience,” said Kate Dohnal, Start the Cycle Mentor Coordinator.

Applications need to be completed by mid March. This will be the ninth year for Start the Cycle which started in 2013.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.