Advertisement

Start the Cycle now accepting applications for riders and mentors

Marquette County kids are pedaling through training for Start the Cycle
Marquette County kids are pedaling through training for Start the Cycle(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A program that helps at-risk youth get into the sport of mountain biking is now accepting applicants. Start the Cycle welcomes new bikers, ages 12-17, to the organization each year. They’re also looking for new mentors.

The group meets every Thursday during summer months, practicing biking techniques with one-on-one mentors. The goal for each participant in the program is to finish the Ore to Shore bike race in August.

“Start the Cycle is a very special program and over the years I think we’ve really grown into ourselves and it presents a wonderful opportunity for either participation for a youth or as a mentor, it really can be a rewarding experience,” said Kate Dohnal, Start the Cycle Mentor Coordinator.

Applications need to be completed by mid March. This will be the ninth year for Start the Cycle which started in 2013.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow
Another round of heavy snow today
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
UPDATE: Driver named in Mackinac County fatal snowmobile crash
UPSET arrests two individuals from L’Anse for allegedly distributing meth
MGN Online
Overnight fire destroys detached garage in Escanaba

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Students at Kingford’s Woodland Elementary prepare presentations about the life cycle of a...
Dickinson County third graders learn about Chinook Salmon during sponsored project
Marquette Fire Department responds to a house fire on Presque Isle Ave.
UPDATE: Presque Isle Ave in Marquette reopened after closure due to house fire