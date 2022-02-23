House fire closes section of Presque Isle Ave in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Presque Isle Avenue between W. Magnetic Street and W. Fair Avenue is currently closed due to a house fire.

A reporter on scene said the occupants of the house have evacuated safely and the fire appears to be mostly under control.

The Marquette City Police Department, Marquette Fire Department, and UPHS EMS are on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

