NWS Winter Storm Watches, Advisories in effect until Wednesday morning

Occasionally heavy snowfall rates 1″ or more per hour can make for impassable side roads in the U.P. through Wednesday morning.
Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect through Wed. AM with heavy snowfall at times in Upper Michigan.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Winter storm warnings and advisories remain in effect through Wednesday morning, with heavy snowfall at times in Upper Michigan -- NWS alerts HERE.

Overnight snowfall rates of 1″ or more per hour can create impassable areas on roads. In addition to slick and snowy road conditions, gusty northeasterly winds can quickly cause poor driving visibility.

A Central Plains-based system tracking south of Upper Michigan steers moderate to heavy bands throughout the region, through a northeast-through-east wind flow wrapping around the system. System snow transitions to lake effect snow over the north and northeast wind belts into Wednesday afternoon. From tonight through Wednesday afternoon, additional snowfall accumulations can range from 3-8″, with amounts greater than 8″ in high elevations west, and also in eastern counties along the Lake Superior shore.

A northwesterly jet stream maintains a predominantly below-seasonal temperature trend in the U.P. through early next week, as well as serving as a storm track for Canadian clipper systems to bring in snow chances during the seven day forecast period.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with lake effect snow (LES) showers over the north through northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cool

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with evening snow showers; seasonal temperatures and breezy

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts; cool

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable

>Highs: 20s

