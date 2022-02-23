NMU committee changes timeline in search of a new president

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end to Northern Michigan University’s hunt for its next president will have to wait a little longer.

At first, 10-12 candidates were going to be interviewed in April, and the process was slated to end by May 1. On Monday, the Presidential Search Advisory Committee (PSAC) announced it was revising its timeline. Now, the proper candidate will not be selected until the fall semester.

“I think that had a lot to do with April,” said Committee Chair Chris Greer. “There’s spring break in there for K-12. There’s tax season for people that are involved in that. It just wasn’t working.”

The contenders will be interviewed in either late August or early September, and the 3-4 finalists will have in-person interviews in September. One of two students on the committee, D’Mario Duckett, says this is the right path forward.

“They were having a hard time getting everybody in the committee together for interviews and bringing the candidate to campus,” he explained. “So we have more time. I think that will make it better.”

Duckett, a senior, says he is looking for someone who can connect students and administration.

“I would want somebody who is outgoing, somebody who is a strong leader, and somebody who the students would be able to look to and know,” he stated. “I noticed as President of the Black Student Union that there’s a gap between students and administration, so I would want to hire somebody who can bridge that gap.”

At this point, Greer says the school and community helped complete part of the process.

“We had seven what we called listening sessions,” she explained. “We use the information from those listening sessions to develop the position description for the President.”

The committee hopes to make a final decision in September, shortly after Homecoming. Kerri Schuiling continues to serve as Interim President.

