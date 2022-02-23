Marquette Figure Skating Club members competing in Meijer State Winter Games

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first year, the Ron Carlson Marquette International Open figure skating competition is happening under the umbrella of the Meijer State Winter Games. This means skaters who medal this weekend have the opportunity to compete at the State Games of America later this year.

That competition is happening at the Berry Events Center in Marquette all day Saturday and Sunday.

Skaters Kayleigh and Annabelle Noe share what it takes to prepare for a big competition...

... and coach Kay Pool shares why this competition is a big deal.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.