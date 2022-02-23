Marquette County Road Commission crews working long hours to keep roads open as snow storm continues

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the winter storm continues road conditions continue to be an issue Tuesday night. Steady heavy snow continued to fall and make visibility less than 10 feet at times. Strong winds blowing the snow caused drifts in some areas and further reduced visibility.

Road crews were working to keep the main highways and county roads plowed but, it’s often just the right lane at first until they can catch up. Intersections, driveways, and turning lanes are also spots where snow has built up Tuesday evening. Despite the challenges road crews are working 12 hour shifts to try and keep up.

“The crew is doing a wonderful job, the drivers, this is a time they like to shine, this is kind of a fun time for them, they’re focused, they’re doing their best to keep things open and they take great pride in doing this for their families and their friends and the people here in Marquette County,” said Jim Iwanicki, Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager.

The Marquette County Road Commission has 57 full and part-time employees. The snow is expected to continue during the overnight hours Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

