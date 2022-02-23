Marquette City sees success with glass recycling program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City’s glass recycling program is off to a good start.

The city’s Public Works Department says it has collected around 20 tons of glass so far.

Marquette City says it began this program to deter people from recycling dirty glass in curbside bins. Residents can drop off clean, empty glass bottles and jars in green Waste Management bins at 1110 Wright St or 910 W. Baraga Ave.

While this program has been successful so far, the city says some have been recycling cardboard in these bins. “When people bring the recycling over for dropping in the bin they should just drop the glass only in there,” Marquette City Public Works Director Scott Cambensy said. “If they brought over in another bin or cardboard box or something they should take that back with them.”

Marquette City Public Works says it hopes to maintain this program permanently. The glass recycling drop-off bins are open Monday - Friday, 24 hours a day.

