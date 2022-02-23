Many enjoying the snow after the recent storm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Droves of people embraced the fresh powder Wednesday at Marquette Mountain by skiing and snowboarding.

People of all ages came out, whether it be their first time or 100th time down the slope. Some local students who used their snow day were amongst the crowd, enjoying an unplanned break.

“I think the recent snow helped with a lot of northern students mentality by giving us a quick break because we’re struggling to get to our spring break, it’s great for the community, bring everybody out here, bring the kids, bring the old-timers, bring some youngsters, get us all out here skiing together,” NMU student and snowboarder Andrew Garland said.

While snow can slow down traveling, fresh snowfall can also benefit local businesses. Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming is just one of those businesses, it rents out winter equipment. Sales Associate Kenneth Lacosse said the business likes to see people get out in the winter.

“We like to see people get outside more, it’s definitely a great time to get out there and if you never tried skiing before come and rent them before you decide to buy them, we offer snowshoe rentals, ski rentals, we’ll size you up and get you out there and try it,” he said.

Lacosse said cross country ski rentals for a day cost nine dollars for adults and eight for kids. Winter is not ending soon, so there are still opportunities to try out a new activity. Both Lacosse and Garland said this much snow is a perfect opportunity to try a new outdoor activity.

“I definitely recommend renting first to see if you like it, get yourself a hold of a Marquette County trail map, it’ll tell you where to ski and where to snowshoe,” Lacosse said.

“I think everybody should at least try snowboarding or skiing, it’s a wide range of abilities that can fit for a lot of different people,” Garland said.

While the snow can cause some challenges for U.P. residents, it also holds many opportunities for fun, whether it be on the slopes or on a trail.

