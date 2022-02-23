Houghton County Road Commission engineer talks road conditions through Wednesday

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Road Commission Engineer Kevin Harju says a classic Keweenaw storm system is slamming roads with snowfall.

“[There’s] drifting in areas. Underneath that snow once we clear the snow, the roadway is icy,” said Harju. “So, even if there’s not a lot of snow on the roadways – I encourage everyone to slow down a little bit and take their time.”

However, the snow is expected to continue overnight.

In fact, Harju says his crews will be at it again before Wednesday’s sunrise.

“Our plow shifts start at 5:30 in the morning,” said Harju. “Indications [show] that we’re supposed to get a heavier snowfall this evening. So they’ll be back out to try and beat the community traffic going into work.”

Harju says people should only drive if they need to.

“Everything is indicating that it’s not going to be the greatest to be traveling around this evening,” said Harju. “I would recommend not traveling around.”

If drivers do need to be on roads tonight Harju says the road commission will be keeping as many roads as clear as it can.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.