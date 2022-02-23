Advertisement

Houghton County Road Commission engineer talks road conditions through Wednesday

Slick conditions may persist into Wednesday morning for Copper Country commuters
The Houghton County Road Commission encourages drivers to slow... it... down... this week.
The Houghton County Road Commission encourages drivers to slow... it... down... this week.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Road Commission Engineer Kevin Harju says a classic Keweenaw storm system is slamming roads with snowfall.

“[There’s] drifting in areas. Underneath that snow once we clear the snow, the roadway is icy,” said Harju. “So, even if there’s not a lot of snow on the roadways – I encourage everyone to slow down a little bit and take their time.”

However, the snow is expected to continue overnight.

In fact, Harju says his crews will be at it again before Wednesday’s sunrise.

“Our plow shifts start at 5:30 in the morning,” said Harju. “Indications [show] that we’re supposed to get a heavier snowfall this evening. So they’ll be back out to try and beat the community traffic going into work.”

Harju says people should only drive if they need to.

“Everything is indicating that it’s not going to be the greatest to be traveling around this evening,” said Harju. “I would recommend not traveling around.”

If drivers do need to be on roads tonight Harju says the road commission will be keeping as many roads as clear as it can.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow
Accumulating snow event early this week
Rescue personnel at the scene of a search mission on Whitefish Bay, Feb. 21, 2022.
Missing ice fisherman found safe on Whitefish Bay
snow
Another round of heavy snow today
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

Snowy roads in Marquette
Marquette County Road Commission crews working long hours to keep roads open as snow storm continues
Negaunee may soon add a more inclusive playground.
City of Negaunee considers sensory park
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Michigan State Police investigating fatal snowmobile crash in Mackinac County
One of the trucks used to help clear roads
Dickinson County Road Commission updates travelers during Tuesday’s winter storm