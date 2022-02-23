Focusing on your Heart Health

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heart Disease is the number one killer in the United States.

Dr. Kristofer Dosh, a cardiologist for UP Health System – Marquette, says to monitor your heart health, eat healthy and exercise. Dr. Dosh adds that the Dash diet and Mederterian diet seem to help.

He says you must make good lifestyle choices, like refraining from smoking and not eating food high in fat.

