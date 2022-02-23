Advertisement

Focusing on your Heart Health

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heart Disease is the number one killer in the United States.

Dr. Kristofer Dosh, a cardiologist for UP Health System – Marquette, says to monitor your heart health, eat healthy and exercise. Dr. Dosh adds that the Dash diet and Mederterian diet seem to help.

He says you must make good lifestyle choices, like refraining from smoking and not eating food high in fat.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow
Another round of heavy snow today
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
UPDATE: Driver named in Mackinac County fatal snowmobile crash
UPSET arrests two individuals from L’Anse for allegedly distributing meth
MGN Online
Overnight fire destroys detached garage in Escanaba

Latest News

UPDATE: Bond violation for 134 dogs seized at Rock puppy mill
Figure skaters prepare for a weekend full of competition.
Marquette Figure Skating Club members competing in Meijer State Winter Games
The deputies look for vehicles that have snow covering some lights and make sure drivers are...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies patrol roads during snowstorm
Snowy roads in Marquette
Marquette County Road Commission crews working long hours to keep roads open as snow storm continues