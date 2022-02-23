Florence High School students learn about drug abuse during assembly

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Students at Florence High School learned about the dangers of prescription drug abuse.

150 eighth through 12th graders learned about drug abuse during an assembly at Florence High School today. Community health partners stressed the impact overdosing can have.

“We know that prescription drugs don’t only affect, or are only prescribed to teens. They are prescribed to anybody, and veterans too,” said Amber Kolberg, Florence County Health Department Emergency Preparedness Coordinator & Registered Sanitarian.

Students watched the documentary “Written Off,” which follows the true story of a Wisconsin teen and his 10-year drug abuse journey leading to his death. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller says this story can happen anywhere.

“This is on a local level. It is just the next county over in Crandon. This can happen anywhere, including in small-town Florence,” Miller said.

Miller says hard drug abuse is not an issue for teens right now but vaping and smoking are extremely popular and can lead to further addiction.

“People say marijuana is not a gateway drug, I disagree with that. It always starts with marijuana it seems like. Fortunately, we do not see the heroin and the meth and hard drugs in high school,” Miller said.

The Florence County Health Department gave away lock boxes and pouches to properly dispose of prescription drugs. Kolberg says parents should stay active too.

“You can talk to your physicians, they are the ones prescribing the pain meds,” Kolberg said. “You can reach out to the health department or human services. There are a lot of different community departments and organizations that can help parents.”'

The school held this assembly once before, prior to the pandemic. Kolberg says the response was positive, and she hopes to hold it every year.

